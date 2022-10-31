13 Passengers Perish In Enugu Auto Crash





No fewer than 13 passengers were burnt to death in a bloody road accident that occurred near the Four-Corners Enugu on Sunday night.

It was gathered that the 14-seater bus involved in the accident was traveling from Imo State to Adamawa State and reportedly ran into a trailer before going up in flames.

The source further disclosed that all the passengers except one were burnt beyond recognition.

The accident occurred at the Enugu end of the Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway.

There are different versions of how only one person survived the accident. While some said he was rescued by sympathisers, others said he jumped out of the vehicle from the window.

It was gathered that the lone survivor is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla.





Source: Leadership Newspaper