2023: Publish Your Campaign Fund Sources, SERAP Tells Presidential Candidates





Civil society organization, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 18 presidential candidates contesting the 2023 election to regularly and widely publish the sources of their campaign funding.

SERAP, which made the demand in an open letter it wrote to all the candidates, said this would demonstrate leadership, transparency and accountability if they direct their campaign councils and political parties to publish the sources.

The group in the letter signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP insisted that it is concerned about the vulnerability of political parties to corruption because disproportionately large donations seeking specific outcomes or preferential treatment can subvert the wider public interest.

The presidential candidates are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC); Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); Mr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New…





Source: Leadership Newspaper