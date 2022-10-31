Buhari Condoles With Indian Govt Over Footbridge Deaths





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India following reports that at least 141 people have died after a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

Apart from those that died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” said the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu .

He prayed for recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries.





Source: Leadership Newspaper