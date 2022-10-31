Customs Makes 132 Siezures Worth Over N690m DPV In 60  Days  





The Nigeria Customs Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna said they have made 132 Siezures of various contrabands worth N690,821,657.94 Duty Paid Value (DPV) in the last 60 days.

Comptroller Albashir Hamisu who made the disclosure at a press conference shortly after showcasing the siezed items from the various states within the zone commended the Nigerian military for their collaboration that assisted in the successes achieved in exposing the smugglers.

He said, although the smugglers are getting more sophisticated, the customs wi always beat them to their games untill they stop their economic sabotage.

The siezed items include 758 bales and sacks of foreign used clothes, which was intercepted through information gathered from the military, 749 (50kg) bags of foreign rice and another 65 (25kg)bags of perboiled foreign rice, 533 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni as well as 473 cartons of foreign pharmaceutical products.

Source: Leadership Newspaper