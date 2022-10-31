Ex-UI DVC, Agbaje, Regains Freedom After 2 Nights In Kidnappers’ Den





A former deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje, has regained freedom from captivity.

The professor’s release was confirmed by the Oyo state police command on Monday.

Agbaje was abducted alongside other persons on Friday night after gunmen invaded the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while a police officer was killed in the attack while another was “badly injured”.

The abductors reportedly made contact with Agbaje’s family, demanding N50 million ransom.

Confirming his release, Adewale Osifeso, public relations officer of the police command, said Agbaje is currently undergoing debriefing and that an update will be provided on the matter.

He, however, did not say if a ransom was paid to secure his release, neither did he give details about the release of the other kidnapped travellers.





Source: Leadership Newspaper