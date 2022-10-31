Gender Group Demands Justice For Assaulted Varsity Student





Gender based group, Ending Gender-Based Violence has condemned the recent assault on a 20-year-old Miss Blessing Mathias, a female indigene of Taraba State who was allegedly assaulted by a senior lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia (FUL), Dr Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, and three of his children.

In a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the commandant-general, Ending Gender-Based Violence, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, said the group is heart broken by the development.

“For descending so low to matters of boyfriend between teenagers, Dr Fred Ayokhai is an embarrassment to the academic world and has painted Nigeria as a nation without regard for the female gender,” said Abhulimhen.

Abhulimhen who lamented that having recently organised an EndingGBV event in Abuja for First Ladies of states, the development in Lafia is

“heart-wrenching and must be condemned by all sane minds”.

Abhulimhen who is the president of Jose Foundation UK, a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper