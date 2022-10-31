In Daylight Operation, Gunmen Rob Occupants Of Car, Cart Away N6m In Kwara





Pandemonium broke out in Sabo- Oke area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday as four masked armed men robbed the occupants of a Lexus car in a daylight attack.

The event according to an eyewitness happened at about 1.00pm.

He added that the suspected armed robbers who had trailed their victims to the area, shot sporadically into the air to scare residents and passersby, after which they pounced on the two occupants of the Lexus car marked “Sarkin Samari Bacita”.

The source told LEADERSHIP that the sum of N6m was carted away from the car by the suspected armed robbers.

“The hoodlums, who were in Toyota Camry (Muscle) car, had trailed a Lexus car marked, “Sarkin Samarin Bacita” with two occupants inside at the time of the incident. The car should be that of a traditional title holder in Bacita in Edu local government area of the state. The Lexus car was going on the street, with two people inside the vehicle when suddenly the Toyota Camry (muscle) with about four guys in mask, heavily…





Source: Leadership Newspaper