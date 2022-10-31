Infertility: IVF Best Option Rather Than Prayer House – Expert





Worried by the problems of maternal infertility in Nigeria, a Gynaecologist and specialist in special birth process, In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Dr. Oladipo Shittu, has allayed fears that children born through the process usually develop mental illness.

Dismissing such misconceptions, Dr. Shittu, who spoke in an interview in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, explained that children born through the process are always normal with complete senses and normal development.

He stressed that “children born through IVF are totally normal and beautiful”, adding that such claims can only be found to be true if the person in question has a hereditary problem.

Dr. Shittu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Shelterd’ IVF and Fertility Centre, Uyo, said: “A child born through IVF is totally normal and beautiful. Some people have the misconception that babies born through IVF have mental problems, it is totally untrue, unless the woman has hereditary problem.”

The medical doctor who is also a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper