Minister Identifies Railway Modernisation, Port Master Plan As Catalyst For National Development





The minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has identified implementation of the 25 year – Railway Modernisation Programme; the Ports Master Plan; inland Waterways transportation development as drivers of the transportation sector for national development.

He stated this at the just concluded 2022 Ministerial Retreat with the theme: “Developing Capacity and Strategy to Deliver the National Development Plan (NDP) for the Transportation Sector,” at Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

According to him, other drivers are the Nigerian Transportation Master-plan (NTM); Tariff and costs, creation of Private Sector – led National fleet and Manpower capacity development.

The Transportation Sector has contributed to the socio-economic needs of Nigerians and promoted the overall sustainable development of the nation”, the minister observed, adding that “ the provision of transportation infrastructure is and will always be work in progress for any nation that desires rapid development.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper