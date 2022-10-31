Notore Records N12.06bn Operating Income In Q3, 2022





Notore Chemical Industries Plc has recorded a group operating income of N12.06 billion for the third quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

The company, in a statement signed by its group managing director(GMD) and chief executive officer(CEO), Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, noted that, its group year-to-date revenue stands at N32.95 billion for the period ended 30th September 2022, compared to N17.47 billion for the same period in 2021.

According to Ohiwerei: “Notore Chemical Industries Limited (Notore) recorded group year-to-date revenue of N32.95 billion for the period ended 30th September 2022, compared to N17.47 billion for the same period in 2021 representing an 89% increase year-on-year.”

He added that the company also posted, “operating income of N12.06 billion, compared to Loss of (N3.49) billion in Sep 2021 (an increase of 446 percent year-on-year) attributable to higher revenues from urea production.”

He noted that Notore intends to ramp up the production of its product…





Source: Leadership Newspaper