NPA Defeat Navy To Win 2022 Maritime Cup





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) emerged champions of the 12th Maritime Cup following a 1-0 defeat of the Nigerian Navy in the final match at the weekend.

This is the second time the NPA team would lift the Maritime Cup having first won the trophy in 2018.

only goal of the match was scored in the 10th minute of the first half by NPA’s top striker,

Charles Shadrack scored the only goal in the 10th minute of the epic final match played at the Union Bank Sports Complex in Surulere, Lagos and watched by a mammoth crowd including representatives of the management of both teams.

Earlier, ENL Consortium defeated Josepdam Ports Services 3-1 at the same venue to win the third place match of the tournament.

The NPA Kok top of Group A with six points from three matches after defeating Dynasty Ocean Shipping 2-0; lost their second match 0-1 to Josepdam Port Services (JPS) before beating hard-fighting National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) 4-2. The Koko…





Source: Leadership Newspaper