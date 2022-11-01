2023: Manifestos, Parties And Presidential Candidates





A manifesto is a published declaration of the intentions, motives. According to the UK Parliament, a manifesto is a publication issued by a political party before a general election. It contains the set of policies that the party stands for and would wish to implement if elected to govern. A manifesto is actually a promise, an implied contract between the people and political party or candidate presented to the voters on which basis their votes are sought!

In Nigeria, over the years these promissory contracts have been breached by political parties that had issued those promises on which basis they were elected. In 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in what it called, “Covenant With The People Of Nigeria,” declared, “We shall remain strongly committed to:(1) Democracy and good governance;(2) Freedom, human rights and human dignity;(3) Justice, equity, and the rule of law;(4) Integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs(5) Sustainable development; through…





Source: Leadership Newspaper