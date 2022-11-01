Ahmed Musa Splashes N3m On Bronze-winning Flamingos





Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, less than 24 hours after fulfilling his N1 million pledge to the U-23 national men’s team who defeated Tanzania 2-0 in Ibadan to qualify for the next round of the CAF U23 AFCON qualifiers on 3-1 aggregate, has extended his philanthropic gestures to the Nigeria’s Flamingos who defeated Germany yesterday in a shootouts to win the third place bronze medals of the U17 women’s World Cup.

In his reaction to the feat of the young ladies, Musa took to his Twitter handle to announce that N3m was waiting for the players to share when they arrive Abuja on Tuesday.

“Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja,” Eagles Captain wrote in a reply to Super Falcons’ tweet celebrating Nigeria’s historic feat. “Congratulations.”

Musa’s philanthropic gestures have become legendary with several men and women’s lives turned around .

Apart from empowering widows and the less privileged in the society, Musa has also gone into projects that impact the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper