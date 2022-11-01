AU Moves For Well-Funded Standby Force To Tackle Terrorism





The African Union (AU) has moved for a well-funded Standby Force independent of outside powers to tackle the rising cases of terrorism and violenct extremism in the continent as a proper mechanism for the Force is being considered.

Indications to this development emerged during a three-day inaugural Lessons Learned Forum on African Union Peace Support Operation and African Standby Force, which commenced in Abuja on Tuesday

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who declared the Forum open, said critical lessons learnt are important for peace and security in Africa.

The Minister noted that “a critical plank of Nigeria’s’ foreign policy has been peace keeping operations in Africa.”

He added that AU has mandated, authorised and endorsed about 27 Peace Support Operations(PSOs), many of which Nigeria has participated actively in.

He said that AU Standby Force has become necessary in view of the changing dynamics of conflicts in the region even as he advised…





Source: Leadership Newspaper