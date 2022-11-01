‘Due Process Followed In Delisting 2,954 Amnesty Beneficiaries’





Following the alarm raised by some concerned ex-agitators in the Niger Delta over the recent delisting of 2,954 beneficiaries from the regular payment voucher of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, a reliable source has told LEADERSHIP that the exercise followed due process.

An inside source disclosed yesterday in Abuja that the exercise was necessitated by the discovery of obvious irregularities on the payment voucher, where some beneficiaries who have been trained and empowered were still receiving their monthly stipend while others who are currently undergoing in-training still found their names on the regular payment voucher.

The source revealed that the irregularities on the payment list were recently uncovered by an internal audit that was instituted by the new interim administrator with a view to cleaning up the data base of the programme.

The source added that those affected by the delisting exercise include, trained and empowered beneficiaries whose names are still on the…





