Federal Govt , Private Sector Plan Partnership To Close Skills Gap





To effectively close the skills gap in Nigeria, the federal government will collaborate more with the private sector, especially in the relevant policy formation process and the management of skills centres in the country.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, stated this yesterday at the meeting of the National Council on Skills, where it was resolved to give more roles to the Organised Private Sector (OPS) as a means to closing the skills gap in the country.

Based on the approval of the Council, the organised private sector represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, among other groups, will be integrated in the activities of the NCS.

The meeting chaired by the VP in a statement by his media aide , Laolu Akande also resolved to, among other things, encourage the establishment of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper