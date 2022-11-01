Gunmen Kidnap 4 Travellers In Ekiti





Four travellers have been kidnapped by some gunmen in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni local council development area (LCDA) of Ekiti State.

The kidnap victims, it was gathered, were said to be heading to Ibadan, Oyo State capital after attending an event in Kogi State.

The travellers, according to a source, were waylaid by seven gunmen on the road between Irele-Ekiti and Oke-Ako around 11am on Sunday and taken to a nearby forest.

The sources said, “The four persons kidnapped were coming from an event in Kogi and returning to Ibadan when they were attacked along the Irele-Ekiti and Oke-Ako road.

“We have not heard anything from the gunmen since yesterday (Sunday) and we are hoping they will get in touch with their families, possibly for ransom.”

A community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Chief Kehinde Abejide, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, decried incessant cases of kidnapping in the area, calling for more security coverage in the axis.

Abejide urged Governor Biodun…





Source: Leadership Newspaper