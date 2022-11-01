Man, 42, Jailed For Raping 16-Year Old





A 42-year old man, Ilesanmi Adewale has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for raping a 16 year old girl.

Adewale who was arraigned before Justice Monisola Abodunde on December 16,2021, committed the offence in Isan Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

According to the charge, he committed the offence on 13th February, 2021 at Isan Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court when he raped a sixteen year old girl, contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The victim in her statement to the Police, said, “my father sent me to Iludun Ekiti from Isan Ekiti to bring his ATM card and a sum of N8, 000 he kept at home. On my way back to Isan, I boarded the convict’s car, I was alone with him in the car, he first touched my breast, I warned him to stop it. On getting to a bush between Isan and Iludun, he stopped the car and I opened the door and ran away, he chased…





Source: Leadership Newspaper