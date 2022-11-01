Our Rescue Mission In Abia Unstoppable, Says APC





Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu has said the APC’s mission to rescue the state remains unstoppable, adding that the era of underdevelopment in the state is fast fading out.

Ononogbu spoke to LEADERSHIP yesterday while reacting to another failed attempt at a Federal High Court sitting in the state capital, Umuahia to remove High Chief Ikechi Emenike as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

“This is about the 21st legal victory Emenike has recorded over the ticket both within and outside the state. I see these huddles as part of the prices he is paying to rescue and develop the state,” he added.

Similarly, the APC candidate for Ikwuano federal constituency, Hon Obilo Ogbonna expressed delight over the judgement, saying it was high time Emenike’s detractors joined hands with him to achieve the mission.

In her judgement, Hon Justice Evelyn Anyadike decried the practice of faceless groups filling pre-election cases to distract…





Source: Leadership Newspaper