Presidential Aspirants Condole With Davido Over Son’s Death





The news of the death of popular singer, Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi has been received with shock with popular Nigerians and fans mourning and sending their condolences.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Davido and Chioma were not at the residence when it happened.

Many Nigerians have expressed their sadness over the news while some wished and hoped the news was false.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr Peter Obi has offered his condolence to the family, praying that God grants them healing and comfort during this period.

Obi said, “My sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son, Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper