You Played 52 Official Matches For Nigeria, Not 101, NFF Tells Mmadu





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that former Super Falcons’ player and one-time assistant coach of the team, Maureen Mmadu did not play up to 101 official matches for Nigeria as is being claimed by the former player and promoted in certain quarters.

NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Monday that the Federation’s records showed that the former midfielder played 52 matches for the team between 1995 and 2007 when she called it quits with the National Team.

“Our records show that between 16th February 1991 when they played their first official game (a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana’s Black Queens at the National Stadium, Lagos) and 18th September 2007 (when Mmadu featured in her last match for Nigeria against USA in Shanghai during the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup), the Super Falcons played a total of 103 official matches.

“Maureen Mmadu, who did excellently well for Nigeria while wearing the green-white-green,…





