As Atiku Moves On Without Wike’s Camp





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagged-off its presidential campaign amid unresolved internal crisis. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies, who are yet to be assuaged after the party’s presidential primary, sent a clear signal to the rally by their absence.

Though the campaign flag-off was well attended, observers say the absence of Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Seyi Makinde of Oyo was a huge blow to the opposition party’s dream of reclaiming the number one seat in the country.

Present at the event were the party’s presidential candidate and ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri and the former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, among others.

This was not the first time the aggrieved governors were boycotting the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper