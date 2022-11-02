Buhari Committed To Ending Violence Against Journalists – Malami





Attorney -general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is committed to bringing to an end undemocratic and uncultured activities in the country, including violence against journalists.

Malami said the feat would be achieved through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrent to others.

He spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at the on-going occasion of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria.” The justice minister noted with happiness that the federal and some state governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides of undemocratic culture and activities.

He renewed his call on those still involved in the electioneering process to appreciate the fact that political activities are to be observed in accordance with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper