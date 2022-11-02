Federal Govt, Stakeholders Review Procedure For Stateless Persons’ Status





National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRFMI) and other stakeholders have commenced the review of the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Statelessness Status Determination (SSD).

The federal commissioner of NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who disclosed this at the event to review the SOP yesterday in Abuja, said there was a need to strengthen the instrument for statelessness determination.

The event was organised by the NCFRMI and supported by UNHCR.

“The National Action Plan and Review of the SOP will help us in addressing those issues of people at risk of becoming stateless. Usually, these rights are for refugees and people that are displaced.

“So, we would like to consider their priority. It is very important we note that when displacement happens, within the camps and resettlement, children are being born,” she said.

Meanwhile, the federal commissioner said the federal government was strengthening the internal framework of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper