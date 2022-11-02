Leaders Must Address Marginalisation Concerns, Says Lawan





President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised Nigerian leaders not to ignore concerns by any part of the country decrying the marginalisation of its peoples.

He warned that doing so would only decimate their patriotism and erect walls of division among the country’s regions, as well as further inflame calls for secession.

Lawan gave the warning on Wednesday in an address delivered at the presentation of a book titled, ‘Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity’.

The book was authored by Senator representing Cross Rivers Central and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Sandy Onor.

The Senate President was a special guest at the event which held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Speaking, Lawan said, “There is no part of this country that does not cry about marginalisation from time to time, but, I think, some of these tendencies of pull-away are centrifugal tendencies created by the elites.

“It is our duty as leaders to look…





Source: Leadership Newspaper