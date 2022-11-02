Manifesto: Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Failure To Help APC Avert Economic Problems





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu waited for when the election is around the corner to espouse solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima who lampooned him (Atiku) at the presentation of the manifesto of the APC to the business community and organised private sector in Lagos on Tuesday.

Shettima, at the gathering, described Atiku as a political tourist, who will be permanently retired to the United Arab Emirates after the 2023 election.

He also said because Atiku sells bottle water, it does not make him an expert on the economy.

Responding, the PDP candidate, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the APC candidate went on ultra highway of political indecency, rather than use the advantage of such a gathering to talk about solutions that their party, APC, has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper