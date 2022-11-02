



National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared wanted a Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (aka Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed), over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

The agency also sealed seven mansions belonging to some drug barons in Lagos and Ibadan and blocked about N217 million in bank accounts.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the decision to declare the suspect wanted followed his failure to honour NDLEA invitations and an order granted the agency by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday October 17, 2022.

The wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria.

The NDLEA also said “soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper