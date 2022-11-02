NFF Suspends IMC Member, Jada From All Football Related Activities





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of football official and member of the recently inaugurated Interim Management Committee (IMC), Auwalu Baba Jada, from all football-related activities, pending investigations into a video that has been trending online for some days now, in which he is apparently the principal character.

In the said video, the IMC member was seen and heard calling out football authorities, particularly football club administrators, including himself, for aiding and abetting match fixing where he said he was deeply involved before, making sure that they club he once chaired, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, won vital matches.

Meanwhile, a statement from the secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Jada had been suspended pending the conclusion of investigation into the said video.

Source: Leadership Newspaper