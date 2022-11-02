Ogun PDP Expels Guber Candidate, Jimi Lawal, 3 Others Over Allegations Of Forger, Disobedience





Crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, assumed a new dimension as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party expelled the governorship candidate of the party, Otunba Jimi Lawal over allegations of gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities, as well as disobedience to party’s constitution.

Lawal, whose expulsion is premised on the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee set up its NWC and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) headed by Barrister Tola Odulaja, was expelled alongside three others: Muyiwa Odebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye.

Addressing journalists at the PDP Secretariat in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Barrister Tola Odulaja said their expulsion was in accordance with the party’s constitutional provision.

Odulaja explained that, the committee set up in February, 2022 by the National Working Committee of the party recommended their expulsion following…





Source: Leadership Newspaper