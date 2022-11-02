Sunday Igboho Bags Honorary Degree From US Varsity





The Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, populary known as Sunday Igboho, has received an honorary doctorate degree from Triune Biblical University in war and peace studies.

Igboho shared the certificate and a series of pictures from the event on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The varsity is based in Brooklyn, New York, the United States.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Congratulations to me as I was conferred Doctor of peace and security management/international relations with specialization in war/conflict and peace studies from Truine Biblical University, USA,” he wrote.

“It’s such an honor to know that Yoruba nation’s efforts are not in vain.”

Some of those present to witness the occasion include Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba self-determination movement; Banji Ayiloge, vice chairman of the Yoruba self-determination movement; Wale Adeniran, vice chairman of Ilana Omo Odua, and Titi Aboyade Cole, the publicity director of YSDM.





Source: Leadership Newspaper