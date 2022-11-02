West African Leaders Move To Improve Sustainable Energy





Following identified areas of deficits in the energy ecosystem, leaders of West Africa under the aegis of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have mapped out ways to enhance the availability of electricity in the region by boosting power generation.

This was the crux of the 7th Edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF2022) organised by the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Power, which was held in Abuja on Monday.

ECREEE is a specialized agency of the ECOWAS with a public mandate to promote sustainable energy markets in the ECOWAS region.

Speaking during the event, President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, made the commitment of the Community to sustainable energy adding that improved electricity will advance the region’s industrialization process.

Dr. Touray, who was represented by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper