2023: Fani-Kayode Drags Melaye For Calling Shettima Terrorists’ Commander





A spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, had chided spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, for calling vice presidential candidate of the governing party, Sen Kashim Shettima a boko haram commander.

Rising in defence of the former Borno State governor, Fani-Kayode who is the director of Special Media Projects, Special Operations and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council described Senator Shettima as “a refined, decent and godly man, who simply want to help his nation and ensure we move forward as a people.”

Melaye had alleged that Shettima was planning to establish an office for the Boko Haram terrorists at the presidential villa if he and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, win the 2023 presidential poll.

The Atiku campaign spokesman noted that in a decent clime, Shettima “ought to be in jail to pay…





Source: Leadership Newspaper