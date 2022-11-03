Adamu Demands Additional Minister, Two Ministries For Education Sector





The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has urged the next leadership of the country to ensure that the Federal Ministry of Education has three ministers, instead of two.

Adamu, who stated this at the ongoing 66th National Council on Education (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, also called for the establishment of two Ministries of education-ministry of basic education and ministry of higher education.

He similarly, called for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Skill and Entrepreneurship to address the challenges facing the youths.

Currently, the Federal Ministry of Education has two Ministers. The Minister of Education, which is the main one and the Minister of State for Education.

Adamu who addressed the NEC, in his speech said there should be Minister of Basic education and Minister in charge of Higher education to oversee affairs of the two levels of education in the country.

Source: Leadership Newspaper