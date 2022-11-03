ARDA, Rainoil, Sahara Promote Cleaner Energy, Infrastructure Expansion In Africa





The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), Rainoil Limited and Sahara Group, have called for adoption of cleaner energy options and expansion of energy infrastructure in Africa given the expected huge population growth and associated incremental energy demand.

The three organisations also called for collaboration amongst key stakeholders, sustainable project financing as well as deployment of industry best practices within the continent.

The President of ARDA and DG/CEO of SAR Refinery in Dakar, Senegal, Mme. Marième Ndoye Decraene; Nigeria’s Anibor Kragha, who is the ARDA Executive Secretary; Founder and Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, OON, and the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plant, Mokhtar Bounour, spoke during series of engagements during the recent visits of the ARDA delegation to Lagos, Nigeria to Rainoil’s world-class LPG facility at Ijegun and Sahara Group’s Egbin Power Plant, a green facility providing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper