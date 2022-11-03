Current Asset Declaration Method Enabling Corruption – ESV Rotimi





The current practice of asset declarations by Nigerian public officials without the involvement of professional Estate Surveyors and Valuers enables corruption, says an Abuja-based Estate Surveyor and Valuer, ESV Olugbenga Rotimi.

ESV Rotimi, in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that government and the public were at the receiving end because the current method of asset declaration by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) leaves much to be desired as it allows anticipatory corruption to be perpetrated.

He attributed the situation where declared assets are either overvalued or undervalued for ulterior motives to the non-involvement of professional valuers, describing the status quo as unacceptable.

“They have not been consulting Estate Surveyors and Valuers in asset declaration. Before you can declare your assets, the law governing us in Nigeria as at today says it is only an Estate Surveyor and Valuer that must give value. And we have a situation where people just…





Source: Leadership Newspaper