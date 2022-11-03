Delta 2022 Games: MOC, Others Arrive Asaba For Technical Meeting, Facilities Inspection  





Ahead of the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 slated to hold in Delta State from November 28 to December 10. a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and other stakeholders of the event hold on Friday, November 4 in Asaba.

According to the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, members will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital on Thursday, while the inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting will hold on Friday and the departure is on Saturday.

“The inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting is in line with the approval by the National Council on Sports,” Nelson said.

“As you are aware, Joint Technical Meetings are convened to enable concerned stakeholders to discuss all technical issues related to the Festival, as well as inspect the venues and facilities earmarked for the Games.

“As a major stakeholder, you are invited to attend the meeting as scheduled. Please note that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper