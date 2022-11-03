Democracy: Takeaways For Nigeria





Democracy’s varieties are all over the place with each one of them, arguably, proving its potency thereby making the operators in various countries more faithful and hopeful about the attainment of basic individual and collective objectives. It is all part of the manifestation of the world’s acceptance of democracy as an ideal system that every country proudly showcases its own model just in a bid to convince others that its on the right track.

The most recent political developments in, for example, People’s Republic of China and Britain which have resulted in the election of the former’s President, Mr Xi Jinping, as the Secretary General of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and the resignation of the latter’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss, from her position are an evidence of both the practicability and profitability of the system in operation in each of the two countries. They are two happenings which, though not inter-connected with each other, that have obviously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper