FCTA Demolishes Over 25 Structures Under Construction In Katampe Extension Estate





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 25 illegal structures under construction in Katampe Extension estate, and shanties in Karasana community of the FCT, in its continuation of the cleanup of the city.

The director of the Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, while speaking to journalists after the demolition at Katampe extension, expressed disappointment at the rate at which estate developers grab lands in Abuja, saying that it is unacceptable.

He explained that they were sent by the administration to demolish some houses in the affected estate known as Ideal Grace estate which has no valid documents and that they demolished over 10 houses and over 15 foundations.

“You see, initially this developer, Ideal Grace in partnership acquired 17 hectares of land, and later one of the partners claimed to have been allocated extra 39 hectares of land, it is the extension to the original allocation, which is not real.

“So having served him…





Source: Leadership Newspaper