Five APC Governors In Talks With Atiku – Campaign Organisation





The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has disclosed that no fewer than five governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) extraction are in talks with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 election.

A spokesman of the campaign and former national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the APC governors who are friends with Atiku have been in talks on how to support the PDP presidential candidate because they believe he has a more believable manifesto and better experience to manage Nigeria.

He added that just as the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu believes he can attempt to leverage on the situation within the PDP where five governors have distanced themselves from party’s presidential campaign activities unless the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu resigns and is replaced by a southerner.

Recall that five PDP governors, namely Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Hon Ifeanyi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper