Military Retirees Receive Last Tranche Of Minimum Wage Arrears





The Chairman, Military Pensions Board Rear Admiral SA Lawal has said the board has cleared the 24 months arrears minimum wage owed retirees of the Armed Forces.

The Chairman in a statement on Thursday said the final tranche of 25 percent of the 24 months arrears of increment in pensions occasioned by the National Minimum Wage to eligible military retirees was paid on 3 November 2022.

He said the payment was in line with the promise made by the Board after the payment of the third tranche of the minimum wage arrears on 4 August 2022.

He said “the fourth and final tranche is being paid to eligible military retirees who are active on the Board’s data base and it is in fulfillment of the agreement reached between the Board and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMoFBNP) for quarterly release of the appropriated sum this year.

“All eligible Military Pensioners are therefore advised to contact their respective banks for their entitlements”.

Source: Leadership Newspaper