Population Of Nigerians Taking Drugs More Than 5 Countries Put Together – Marwa





Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Marwa (rtd) has said that the Nigeria population taking drugs is more than Gambia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and Liberia put together.

While lamenting the high prevalence of drug consumption in Nigeria, he disclosed: “14.3 million Nigerians are abusing drugs. This is equal to the population of Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Gambia and Liberia combined.”

He also disclosed that his agency seized over N420 billion worth of illicit drugs since 2021.

Marwa, during a budget defence session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, said the agency arrested over 19,000 persons and has secured the conviction of 3,111 persons for different drug-related charges.

He also informed the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotics that the total drug seized was over 5million kilograms.

Marwa also said drug barons were assassinating operatives of the agency in the renewed fight against drug abuse in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper