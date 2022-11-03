Shettima, Ganduje Seek Arewa Community’s Support For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice-presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima and Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdulllahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday appealed to Arewa community in Lagos State to support and vote for the Presidential candidate of the APC , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate , Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming general election.

The duo who stormed the popular Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos State to mobilise the Arewa community in the state to support their party were led to the market by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to meet members of the community who had waited patiently for their arrival.

The Kano State governor, Ganduje sought for the support of the community for APC not only to win but to win with a wider margin in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He said the party’s Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a stranger to the Northerners because of his contribution to their region and their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper