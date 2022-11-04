Ex- Twitter Boss, Dorsey Launches New Social Media Platform





Barely one week after United States Billionaire Elon Musk formally took over Twitter after an acquisition worth $44 billion, the former CEO of microblogging website, Jack Dorsey, has launched a new social media platform, “Bluesky”.

Dorsey’s Bluesky has garnered over 30,000 users in just two days after the announcement of the new app.

Report said that Bluesky gives creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to choose their experience as it gives users control of their algorithms.

Elon acquired Twitter in April and completed the process of ownership on October 27 after which he reportedly fired some top executives of the company to herald a new dimension in the company.





Source: Leadership Newspaper