Interrogating 10m Votes For Tinubu By S7-4 BATS Group





They come in convergence from different affiliations and interests but united by common decimal; the North West region of Nigeria. They have one thing in common, they want a united Nigeria where fairness and equity reign supreme, they reason they have collectively adopted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their choice for the Nigeria’s presidential elections come 2023. According to the group codenamed S7 – 4 BATS, they align their aspiration to Asiwaju because he represents the ideal figure that will foster unity and calm the fray nerves that have crippled Nigeria’s nationhood.

The S7-4-BATS-2023 likened to Soul cycle and Equino the American elites group reputed for ensuring the success of President Donald Trump at the poll is a conglomeration of politicians, businessmen and women, academics, bureaucrats, technocrats and philanthropists who hail from the nooks and crannies of the 7 North-Western States with a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper