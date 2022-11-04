Nami Leads Call For Effective Revenue Utilisation In Africa





Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami has said governments across Africa must begin to rethink governance, engender public confidence and trust in government by providing value for taxpayers’ money in line with their obligations under the social contract they have with citizens.

Mr Nami made the remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) 7th General Assembly, held in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, according to a statement issued by his media aid, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola.

The 7th General Assembly is tagged: “Rethinking Revenue Strategies: The Human Face of Taxation,” added that it was imperative for African Tax Administrators to mobilise and speak with one voice as a regional bloc on global tax issues for their collective interests.

“The fiscal social contract which hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public service, is a clarion call on the government at all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper