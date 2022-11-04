NCAA Clears Dana Air, To Resume Operations Wednesday





Dana Air will resume commercial flight operations on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), cleared the airline.

Recall that NCAA had on July 20th, 2022, suspended Dana Air operation over

its inability to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

However, in a press statement on Friday by the head of Communications, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, he said the airline’s accountable manager/ chief operating officer, Ememobong Ettete, said the NCAA have successfully concluded its audit on the airline and has given the airline go ahead to start operation.

According to him, despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, the airline was fully ready to provide reliable and safe flying for her customers.

The statement reads, “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process and having successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time.

Also, with a new…





Source: Leadership Newspaper