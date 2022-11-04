Second Abuja Airport Runway To Gulp N72bn





The proposed second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will cost about N72 billion, the national assembly has stated.

Speaking on the sideline at the oversight function of the national assembly committee on Aviation at the airport, the

chairman House committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji said the cost of the new runway is put at N72 billion and this will involve a lot of logistics.

Hon. Nnaji explained that the cost covers lightening, infrastructure, buildings and the construction of the 4.2 kilometres of runway.

He also said the runway will be the longest in West Africa if completed and commended the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika for the project.

Nnaji said “We have been expecting this construction to take off because we are aware that we have been funding budget to accommodate for the second runway which is very important to this country. Abuja being the capital of Nigeria with an aggressive infrastructural development and economic activities, we feel…





Source: Leadership Newspaper