Stakeholders Urge Engineers To Leverage Innovations





Stakeholders in the field of engineering have urged the local engineers to build capacity to champion the nation’s industrialisation and economic growth.

This was said at the 2022 civil engineering conference. Theme: “Technology acquisition and incubation in a developing economy: The engineering perspective” held at the Nigerian Society of Engineers headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking at the theme of the conference, national coordinator, National Social Investment Programme, Federal Ministry Of Humanism Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nigeria, Engr Umar Buba Binder who was the guest speaker at the conference, advised engineers to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship and also transform knowledge into technology.

He said absolute poverty is eradicated through basic education, basic healthcare, good food and portable water. Therefore, when every man, women, child in the country should have access not just to basic minimum needs but to all the opportunities to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper