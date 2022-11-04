Uzodimma Targets 400,000 Jobs, $10bn Investment Under New Industrial Policy





Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has launched the Imo Industrial Policy, with a promise that the state is now ready for national and international businesses that falls in line with industrialisation.

Under the policy, the government plans to create 400,000 jobs and attract $10 billion foreign direct investments.

Performing the ceremony at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers Government House, Owerri, the governor said the industrial policy would “serve as the state’s strategic master plan to stimulate the growth and development of all sectors of the economy of the state, identify and prioritize the low hanging fruits for immediate harvesting.”

He said the government set out to identify all the economic potentials where Imo State has comparative advantage with the aim of clearly outlining how the potentials can be harnessed into going enterprises in the form of countless small and medium scale enterprises.

The governor used the occasion to call on investors to take advantage of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper