2023: Tinubu, Committed To Human Development – BAT Vanguard





The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is acknowledged globally for his committed vision to human development through the promotion of qualitative and functional education.

BAT, a support group of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made the pledge at the weekend during the donation of school uniforms, sports kits and learning materials to pupils of Dawaki Primary School, Dawaki, Bwari Area Council.

The support group led by its national coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard, Hon Gbenga Saka, donated over 400 pieces of school uniforms, sports wears, teaching materials, branded exercise and textbooks, to indigent pupils of the school, especially the female pupils to encourage girl-child education.

Presenting the items to the head teacher of the school, Mary Haruna, the group’s coordinator said BAT Vanguard was motivated to reach out to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper